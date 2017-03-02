Vacant properties could house homeless 27 times over, says charity

We could fulfil our housing needs 27 times over if we made use of vacant properties, a homeless charity has said today.

The Simon Community has put together a 10-point plan which it says would see all those in emergency accommodation housed.

It wants to see the Government make use of the estimated 200,000 vacant properties across the country.

"When you look at these figures, and you look at the figure of almost 200,000 empty homes, and then you look at the very start contrast of 7,160 people trapped in emergency accommodation - families, children, single people who don't have dependents in their care - it's a very, very stark fact that we could meet their housing needs 27 times over," said spokesperson Niamh Randall.