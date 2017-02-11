USIT seeks soccer coaches for US summer camps

USIT is looking for soccer coaches for summer camps in the US.

The paid programme, aimed at those aged between 18 and 30, runs from June to August.

Assessment days, for those interested in taking part, are next week in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Donegal and Dublin.

Patrick Dyer from USIT, explains what sort of people they're looking for.

"We are recruting both students and non-students to coach soccer in the US for the summer between the months of June and August.

"We look for people who have experience in the past coaching children and teenagers, and indeed any kind of coaching or sports experience with young people."