USI calls for ‘safe sex’ to counter rise in Chlamydia infections

The Union of Students of Ireland is urging 'safe sex' this Valentine's Day.

The USI has teamed up with the HSE to launch the 2017 Sexual Health Awareness Guidance (SHAG) campaign.

USI President Annie Hoey says HSE figures show a 1.5% increase in Chlamydia infections last year with 65% of cases diagnosed among young people aged between 20 and 29.

Hoey said: “The whole aim around the week and Valentine’s Day is to encourage young people, and everyone, to practice safe sex, to use contraception, to practice positive sexual health, look after yourself and get regularly tested.”