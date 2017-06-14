Use of stolen pre-paid tickets cost Dublin Bus €240,000

Dubliin Bus lost around €240,000 as a result of the use of nearly 4,000 stolen pre-paid bus tickets which were among a batch which were supposed to have been shredded, the High Court has heard, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

The company is suing the Kefron Group and shredding service, Shred-It, for breach of contract as a result of two former shredding company employees stealing a number of tickets which they were supposed to have destroyed.

The defendants deny the claims. They also say Dublin Bus could have minimised its losses by simply refusing to honour the stolen tickets by rewriting the software used to check a ticket's inbuilt microchip when a passenger presented it to the on-board reader.

Ms Justice Marie Baker heard that whenever there was a fare increase, Dublin Bus, would have to replace the prepaid "Rambler" type tickets which it sells through around 400 agents around the city.

John Phelan, Dublin Bus sales administration executive at the time, said in November 2011, an agent in Trinity College Dublin complained to the company that there was a sign up on a noticeboard offering tickets for €60 which the agent was selling for €84.

A garda investigation followed and the source of the stolen tickets was traced to two lorry drivers who worked on mobile shredding vehicles. The court heard two workers were later prosecuted and convicted in connection with the theft.

Mr Phelan said following its own investigations, the company narrowed down the actual number of tickets to 3,908.

He denied under cross examination by Marcus Dowling BL, for the defendants, that it would have been possible to refuse to honour these tickets by simply rewriting the software for the on-board smart reader. He said this would have cost tens of millions.

These prepaid tickets have since been replaced with Leap cards,the court heard.

The case continues.