US Navy officer arrested in Dublin for alleged sexual assault
A US Navy officer has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of sexual assault.
The officer was arrested at a hotel in the capital yesterday morning, while his ship - the USS Donald Cook - was docked in Cobh, Co Cork.
In a statement the US embassy said the navy is co-operating with investigations by An Garda Siochana.
They confirmed a man is currently in custody while the allegation is investigated.
It is believed the person allegedly assaulted was also a US Naval officer.