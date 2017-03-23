US Navy officer arrested in Dublin for alleged sexual assault

A US Navy officer has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of sexual assault.

The officer was arrested at a hotel in the capital yesterday morning, while his ship - the USS Donald Cook - was docked in Cobh, Co Cork.

In a statement the US embassy said the navy is co-operating with investigations by An Garda Siochana.

They confirmed a man is currently in custody while the allegation is investigated.

It is believed the person allegedly assaulted was also a US Naval officer.