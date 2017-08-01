Urgent action needed to address ambulance response times: Sinn Féin

The government is being warned that communities are facing dangerous delays in ambulance response times.

Launching its ambulance campaign Sinn Féin has called for more investment in public ambulances.

The party says the health service needs to reduce its reliance on private operators.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly says urgent action is needed.

"In the last five years the government has spent €25m on private ambulances. We want to see that money directed straight into public services.

"We also want to see the fleet revamped. There are ambulances driving around at the moment with over 300,000 kms on the clock. We wanat to see investment in personnel and want to see ambulances getting to people when they need them."