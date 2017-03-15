UPDATE: Teenage boy found safe and well

Update - 10.55am: Craig Madden has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking help in finding a 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Craig Madden of Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, was reported missing yesterday and was last seen at Moyle Park College Clondalkin.

Craig is believed to be wearing a light blue shirt, navy trousers, navy jumper, and a green coat with a fur-lined hood. He is also carrying a school bag.

He is five feet 10 inches tall, has a broad build and short brown hair combed over on top with a parting on the left. He has blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600.