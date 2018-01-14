Update: One arrested as man in 20s discovered with significant head injuries remains in critical condition

Update 6.10pm: A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition after being found with significant head injuries in the early hours in Castleisland, Co. Kerry, writes Anne Lucey.

Gardaí began extensive enquiries in Castleisland and an incident room set up in Tralee Garda station after the man was found with serious head injuries in St Stephen’s Park on the Tralee side of Castleisland, not far from his home.

The 27-year-old was found lying unconscious in the park at around 5.30am by a passerby. He was taken to University Hosptial Kerry, but was later transferred to Cork because of the serious nature of his injuries.

It is understood he was injured to the back of his head.

He is from the Castleisland area. Two scenes have been cordoned off in the town, one in St Stephen’s Park and another scene at a nearby house has also been cordoned off.

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for information.

This afternoon a 19-year-old man was arrested locally by gardí on suspicion of assault causing harm and taken into garda custody.

He is currently being detained in Tralee Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act. He was arrested at around 4pm and can be held for an initial period of up to 24 hours.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information and have asked anyone to contact them at Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

