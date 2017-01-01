Update: Mother of singer Shane MacGowan dies in Tipperary car accident

Update 9.23pm: The mother of singer Shane MacGowan died in a road accident in co Tipperary today.

Therese MacGowan, 87, became the first road death victim of 2017 when her car struck a wall at Ballintoher, near Nenagh.

Shane MacGowan

Earlier:

A woman aged in her 80s has died in a road accident in Co Tipperary today.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when her car collided with a wall at Ballintogher, Nenagh.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The local coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.