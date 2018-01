Update: Missing Kilkenny man found dead

Update - 2.20pm, January 7: The body of Steven Dooley has been found dead.

Earlier: Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Steven Dooley.



Steve was last seen leaving his home at Bishop Birch Place in Kilkenny at 11.30pm on January 5.



He is described as 5ft 9in in height, with a medium build,



He has short brown hair and a beard.



When last seen he was wearing a slim fit green tracksuit pants and a padded white/grey jacket.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny Station on Wexford on 056-7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.