Update: Missing Dublin teen Jason Collins located safe and well

Update 12.17pm, 26/12/17: Jason Collins has been located safe and well.

The gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí appealing for help to find missing Dublin teen Jason Collins

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing Dublin teenager.

16-year-old Jason Collins was last seen on December 16 in the Blanchardstown Retail Park at around 1.45pm.

He is described as being 5'4" with brown short hair and blue eyes and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike runners, grey tracksuit bottoms, black zip up top, white t-shirt and red hoodie under the zip up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.