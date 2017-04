UPDATE: Oliver Watchorn has been found safe and well.

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help to find missing man Oliver Watchorn.

The 57-year-old is missing from his home in Phibsboro. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 11.

He is described as 6' 3'' of broad build, with short grey hair and a light moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-666 8600.