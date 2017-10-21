Update: Missing 16-year-old in Ballymun found

Update 5.38pm: Stefan Mooney, who was missing from Ballymun, has been located safe and well.

Earlier Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager in Dublin.

Sixteen-year-old Stefan Mooney was last seen on Shanliss Road in Santry six days ago.

Stefan is 5"7 with black hair and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400.