Update: Missing 16-year-old in Ballymun found
21/10/2017 - 15:20:47Back to Ireland Home
Update 5.38pm: Stefan Mooney, who was missing from Ballymun, has been located safe and well.
Earlier Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager in Dublin.
Sixteen-year-old Stefan Mooney was last seen on Shanliss Road in Santry six days ago.
Stefan is 5"7 with black hair and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400.
Join the conversation - comment here