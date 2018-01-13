Update: Man dies after being swept off rocks into sea off Clare coast

Update 7.57pm: The man has been pronounced dead in hospital.

5.08pm: Man in critical condition after being swept off rocks into sea off Clare coast

By Pat Flynn

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he was washed into the sea in Co Clare this afternoon.

The man is believed to have been taking photographs at the base of a cliff at Creeragh off the Dunlicky coast road near Kilkee.

It is understood he was struck by a rogue wave and washed into the sea.

The man, who is understood to be a 30-year-old from Hungary and living in Galway, is believed to have made his way down to the base of a cliff before he was swept off the rocks.

Emergency services were alerted at around 3.30pm and a major search and rescue operation was mounted.

Gardaí and volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene while the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to assist in the search.

File photo

The helicopter crew soon found the casualty and winched him on board the aircraft before rushing to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.