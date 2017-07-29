Update: Large gorse fire in South Dublin brought under control
Update 9.45pm: A large gorse fire in South Dublin has been brought under control.
Dublin Fire Brigade say that a damping down operation will continue throughout the night.
#Drone video of the Lead Mines gorse #fire, 4 units at the fire inc water tanker. Smoke was drifting widely in the wind #Dublin #Rathmichael pic.twitter.com/rTqrzij2RC— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017
Earlier:Dublin Fire Brigade are currently responding to a gorse fire at the Lead Mines near Rathmichael.
A spokesperson confirmed that they have been attending the scene since 10am this morning and the fires are burning towards the forest.
Three fire engines are in attendance as well as a water tanker and drone.
Firefighters say windy conditions are not helping their efforts.
Scene from the gorse fire at the #LeadMines. We have a #drone deployed to help direct fire fighting resources pic.twitter.com/2KseCWkNSX— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017
The ESB have confirmed that a line has been turned off in the area, but that no customers electricity supply have been affected.
Dublin Fire Brigade has also issued a warning to drivers on the M50 with smoke causing visibility issues. They are asking drivers to switch on their lights.
The smoke from the Lead Mines gorse #fire is causing poor visibility at the M50 M11 merge, lights on if driving. @aaroadwatch @dlrcc pic.twitter.com/A0mUNfvQ9l— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 29, 2017
