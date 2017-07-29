Update: Large gorse fire in South Dublin brought under control

Update 9.45pm: A large gorse fire in South Dublin has been brought under control.

Dublin Fire Brigade say that a damping down operation will continue throughout the night.

Earlier:Dublin Fire Brigade are currently responding to a gorse fire at the Lead Mines near Rathmichael.

A spokesperson confirmed that they have been attending the scene since 10am this morning and the fires are burning towards the forest.

Picture via Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter - @DubFireBrigade

Three fire engines are in attendance as well as a water tanker and drone.

Firefighters say windy conditions are not helping their efforts.

The ESB have confirmed that a line has been turned off in the area, but that no customers electricity supply have been affected.

Dublin Fire Brigade has also issued a warning to drivers on the M50 with smoke causing visibility issues. They are asking drivers to switch on their lights.

