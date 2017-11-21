Update: Gardaí investigating fatal Offaly stabbing release juvenile without charge

Update 2.07pm: A 17-year-old boy being questioned in connection with a fatal stabbing in Offaly has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Gardaí are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy in connection with the death of a man in Co. Offaly.

The 54-year-old Italian victim was stabbed a number of times at a house in Ballyfore near Edenderry on Sunday night.

A boy was arrested a short time later and is expected to be either released or charged this morning.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Noel Burke told Midlands 103 that the town is trying to come to terms with what happened.

He said: "He would be known generally speaking around the area and needless to say people are shocked.

"People are shocked that such a thing could happen in the area, Ballyfore where the incident happened is only two and a half miles out of the town."