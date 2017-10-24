Update: Garda Station made safe after device recovered and removed by Army EOD

Update: 5.50pm: The scene at Finglas Garda Station was made safe at 5pm after a device was recovered and removed by Army EOD for further examination and assessment.

The cordon and local traffic diversions have been lifted and Finglas Garda Station has reopened to the public.

A Garda investigation into the matter is continuing.

Eralier: A member of the public arrived at Finglas Garda Station today with a suspicious device recovered near his home.

As a precaution Gardaí evacuated the building and put a cordon around the station.

The events took place shortly after 3pm.

The Army EOD have been requested to attend the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.