Update: Coast Guard confirm missing 5-year-old boy was found safe and well on seafront

Update at 9.39pm: Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard have put up a Facebook post to say that they were called out to help in the search for Richard.

They had four search teams looking for the five-year-old between the East Pier and Sandycove beach, and they revealed that a member of the public found him on the seafront.

They also posted photographs of Coast Guard crew with the little boy after he was found.



Update at 7.41pm: Gardaí have said that five-year-old Richard Roche has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in finding a five-year-old boy, Richard Roche, who went missing at 3pm this afternoon.

Richard was in the People's Park in Dun Laoghaire on the swings playing and is now missing.

It is not believed at this stage that Richard has been abducted but Gardaí are trying to find him.

When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, denim shorts and red/silver power ranger runners.

Richard has brown hair and brown eyes, small in height and slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Richard or can help Gardaí to find him can call the emergency line 999, Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 - 6665000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111, or any garda station.