Up to five cars collide on M3 as stray cattle endanger drivers

Up to five cars have been involved in multiple collisions with cattle on the M3 in Meath this morning.

Gardaí have closed off the motorway between Junctions 5 and 7 as they deal with the scene.

There are stray cattle on both sides of the road between Dunshaughlin and Skryne and a number of the animals have been injured.

However, it is understood none of the occupants of the vehicles have suffered serious injury.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.