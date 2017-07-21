Up to 18 months to process asylum applications of 8 refugees found at Rosslare Port

It may take more than 18 months to process the asylum applications of 8 people found at Rosslare Port.

The three adults and five children are believed to be Kurdish refugees and were found in a shipping container yesterday evening.

They have been brought to Dublin to have their asylum claim processed.

Catherine Cosgrave, Senior Solicitor with the Immigrant Council of Ireland, has said she is not concerned about terrorists infiltrating the country this way, as the process is very strict.

"Every claim is thoroughly assessed, the system here, the fact they are finger printed and they are in-built techs and balances within the system," she said.

"It is certainly not an easy process to go through if you come out the other side with successful determination."