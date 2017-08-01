Up to 10,000 residents affected after another major water pipe bursts

Up to 10,000 customers could be without water after a major pipe burst in Co Meath.

It happened on the Proudstown Road in Navan, which has been closed to allow for repair work.

This is the second serious incident after 70,000 people in the North East were recently left without water for almost a week.

Irish Water say between 5-10,000 customers are affected.

They say there is some water still in the network, so many may not be experiencing a full outage yet, but may have reduced pressure.

Tankers have been put on standby to replenish storage tanks in Our Lady's Hospital in Navan in case their water runs short.

Irish Water say crews have been on site since this morning and the repair works are going well, with supply expected to be restored by early afternoon.