University of Limerick working towards smoke free campus
The University of Limerick has confirmed it is working towards a smoke-free campus.
The college has already removed tobacco products from all over the site, including from shops and cigarette vending machines.
A spokesperson has also confirmed there will be designated non-smoking areas throughout the university, the locations of which will be finalised over the coming months.
Programmes will also be set up to help students who wish to kick the habit.
