University Hospital Waterford to get mobile cath lab

University Hospital Waterford is to get a mobile cath lab to help reduce the backlog of patients in cardiac units.

Junior Minister John Halligan says he has received assurances from Minister Simon Harris.

It had been reported that hospital management favoured outsourcing treatment to Cork.

However the Waterford deputy says the mobile unit should now be in place in a matter of weeks: "It was difficult and hair-raising at times, meetins we had all through yesterday up until 10pm last night.

"With my advisors and PR dealing with Simon Harris's but the Government have decided that a mobile lab will be placed in Waterford very shortly, we are hoping withing a few weeks."