'United Against Racism' protest outside US Embassy in Dublin against US travel ban

Hundreds of people are expected to protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside the US Embassy in Dublin later.

The 'United Against Racism' demonstration is scheduled to take place outside the embassy - in Dublin - at 6pm this evening.

The embassy has advised US citizens to avoid areas where demonstrations - organised by the 'United Against Racism' group - are taking place.

A notice on the embassy's website says ''even protests intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence".

Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Mick Barry claims it is an attempt to warn-off American citizens from attending the protest.

The Anti Austerity Alliance has also dismissed claims that the protest is anti-American.