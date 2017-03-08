Unions representing Dublin Fire Brigade and City Council agree to talks

Unions representing members of Dublin Fire Brigade and the City Council have agreed to mediation.

The talks will be facilitated by the former Director General of the Workplace Relations Commission, Kieran Mulvey.

Officers had planned industrial action from next week - amid concerns about the delivery of the fire and ambulance service.

SIPTU and IMPACT have secured a commitment from the management of Dublin City Council to enter into an independent process, chaired by the former Director General of the Workplace Relations Commission, Kieran Mulvey.

This process will address the unions’ concerns with regard to the delivery of the Dublin Fire Brigade Fire Based Emergency Medical Service.

The management of Dublin City Council has also given an unequivocal commitment that this process will be the sole and singular forum for consideration of all of these issues. As a result, both unions have agreed to a request by the Lord Mayor to defer the planned industrial action.

Both unions would like to thank the Lord Mayor for his assistance.

Lord Mayor, Brendan Carr, said: “At the talks it was agreed by representatives of the management of Dublin City Council and the two trade unions which represent members of the Dublin Fire Brigade, that both sides will engage in a facilitated negotiation process aimed at finding a solution to this dispute.

"I have requested the services of the chairman of the Government appointed Dublin North East Inner City taskforce, Kerian Mulvey, to facilitate the talks process."