Unions denounce Taoiseach and Transport minister for lack of progress in Bus Eireann dispute

The Taoiseach and Transport Minister have come under fire from unions at the lack of progress over the dispute at Bus Éireann.

It comes as the impasse over the company's financial affairs continues into day three, following the collapse of talks on Tuesday at the WRC.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary (pictured) has said Enda Kenny and Shane Ross are standing by, as rural Ireland is abandoned by the Government: "Both those individuals and the office they hold have displayed an alamring ignorance of the facts at the heart of this dispute.

"Their ignorance could lead to a situation where people in rural Ireland could go without bus services and I think that is an appalling indictment of the minister for transport and indeed the Taoiseach."