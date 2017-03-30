Unions call on Shane Ross to intervene in bus strike as travel chaos continues for commuters

Commuters across the country are facing travel chaos again this morning.

Workers at Bus Éireann are holding their seventh day of strike action over cost cutting plans at the company.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU said the Minister for Transport has a responsibility to ensure the public transport system is running on a daily basis.

“At this stage people are getting very, very frustrated. One would hope that the Oireachtas Committee would put a focal point in relation to Shane Ross and his requirement to create an environment where people can engage.

“The unions have been saying from from the start that we are willing to engage with an efficiency-based agenda.”