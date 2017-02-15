Unions call off Dublin Bus strike ballot

There has been a breakthrough in the Dublin Bus dispute.

The NBRU has called off tomorrow's planned strike ballot following talks with the management in a row over pay and pensions.

Siptu said that a potential dispute has been averted after they got written confirmation today that management intends to honour an agreement on pensionable pay.

Siptu's John Murphy said: "Siptu has today received written confirmation from the management of Dublin Bus that it intends to honour settlement terms, agreed at the Workplace Relations Commission in September 2016, which resolved a dispute on pay.

"Dublin Bus had sought a deferment of applying agreed increases in basic pay to our members’ pension entitlements. This deferment was to allow discussions to take place between trade unions and CIE Group management in an effort to resolve pension issues within the Group’s schemes. This deferment was agreed until the end of January 2017.

"Where unions and companies make agreements, particularly where the parties are tasked with the delivery of a vital public service, it is vital that they are honoured fully.

"This is particularly the case with public transport, as the impact of any dispute will not only affect the employees and the company involved but also the travelling public who are dependent on their services."