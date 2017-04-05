Unions call for management numbers to be curtailed as sides prepare for talks

Talks aimed at resolving the dispute at Bus Éireann are due to take place later this morning.

SIPTU, the NBRU and Unite trade unions will sit down with management from the company at the Workplace Relations Commission.

However, pickets will remain on Bus Éireann depots across the country, on what will be the 13th day of strike action over proposed cost-cutting plans.

"We know that there's inefficiencies to be driven out of the system in Bus Éireann, we're up for that task," said SIPTU spokesman Willie Noone.

"But one of the essential themes is that equity has to prevail, we beieve that the management numbers have to be curtailed, we believe it's top-heavy.

"We believe that if there is going to be cost-cutting in payroll, management have to play a leading role in that."