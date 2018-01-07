Unions apply for better working conditions for ministerial drivers

Unions are calling for a new contractual framework for ministerial drivers.

Under current arrangements drivers may not be guaranteed sufficient sleep and rest periods and many drivers claim to be overworked and severely fatigued.

The Sunday Independent reports that the Impact trade union has submitted a claim for the standardisation of of pay and working conditions for all drivers.

Most Cabinet members officially lost their garda drivers as part of radical cuts back in 2011 and were replaced by civilian drivers.