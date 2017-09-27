Unions and management continue talks as rail passengers facing major disruption

Thousands of rail passengers face major disruption - unless a deal can be reached between unions and management at Irish Rail.

Both sides are locked in talks at the Workplace Relations Commission this evening.

SIPTU and the NBRU want staff to get a 4% pay hike - and have warned that today’s negotiations are make or break.

Previous Irish Rail picket line.

Siptu’s Paul Cullen says his members have had enough.

"They have repeatedly avoided the situation of a pay offer despite the fact we have had this pay claim in since March. We are making every effort to try and get a resolution to this situation.