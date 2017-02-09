Unions allege Tesco trying to force long-term workers out

Unions allege Tesco is attacking jobs and trying to force long-term workers out of the company.

Staff are to begin a strike on Valentine’s Day in a dispute over changes to pre-1996 contracts.

Tesco Ireland are calling on the unions to accept a Labour Court ruling and say stores will remain open next week despite the strike.

A Tesco worker, who has woked in the store in Louth for more than 20 years, told Newstalk it has been a tough week asking her colleagues to support long term staff in their action.

“For the last week and a half it has been the most horrendous work environment to work in. We’ve had people being pulled in to little meetings and told ‘you don’t really want to vote for those two, do you?’

“Fortunately we have the support of our fellow colleagues.”

The company, meanwhile, has called on Mandate to accept the Labour Court Recommendation and re-think its plan to “damage the company with a strike”.

In a statement it said: “Tesco Ireland calls on Mandate to accept the Labour Court Recommendation and re-think its plan to damage the company with a strike. The call comes as the sixth store out of the small number balloted has rejected strike.

Late last night, Tesco Santry voted overwhelmingly to reject the Mandate plan. We welcome the decision of these colleagues in Cork, Dublin, Louth, Waterford and Wicklow to reject Mandate’s strategy for strike and instead to protect the business and the jobs it supports.

In a company of 14,500 staff, balloting less than one sixth of stores and being rejected by six of those requires Mandate to re-think its strike. Given the small number of stores being balloted and the small numbers of colleagues actually participating in the ballot, there is an urgent need for a re-assessment by Mandate. Less than half of colleagues in some stores balloted actually voted in favour of action.

It is most unusual that Mandate is refusing to accept the Labour Court’s Recommendation on flexibility changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions, a Recommendation which they themselves had sought. The Recommendation protects colleagues’ rate of pay with 90 per cent actually getting a pay rate increase under the Labour Court proposals.