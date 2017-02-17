Unions admit 'it will not be easy to resolve' the Bus Eireann dispute at today's WRC talks

Unions at Bus Éireann will engage in new talks at the Workplace Relations Commission today after agreeing to call off Monday's planned strike.

The company also agreed to put their threatened cost cutting plans on hold.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary says they are committed to the talks, but it will not be easy to find a solution without input from the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport.

Mr O'Leary said: "The commission asked both parties to pull back from the brink and asked the company not to implement the unilateral pay cuts from next Monday and by extension they have asked us to suspend our strike, which we have done.

"That allows us to get into the WRC this morning for those discussions.

"I suppose I am by nature an optimist, but I have to forewarn people the issues at the core of this dispute are difficult, it will not be easy to resolve this in the absence of the other stakeholders, that's the Department of Transport, the national transport authority."