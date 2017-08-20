Union warns permanent O'Connell Street traffic restrictions could hit jobs

A trade union representing major retailers in Dublin city centre is warning jobs could be under threat thanks to new traffic restrictions.

Traffic lanes near O'Connell Bridge will be reduced to one on the northside and one on the southside from 10.15am today.

There will also be no right turn from Bachelors Walk to O'Connell Bridge except for buses, taxis and bicycles.

There will now be just one lane of traffic from Ormond Quay to Eden Quay on the northside and from Burgh Quay to Essex Quay on the south side. This change is to facilitate additional bus lanes.

These are permanent restrictions on private cars using the Liffey quays and are coming into place to accommodate the new Luas Cross City line.

Further restrictions also temporarily apply today to cater for the city's Ironman challenge. Details here.)

Mandate General Secretary John Douglas said the move will reduce the number of shoppers coming into the centre of town which could lead to job losses.

"We have grave concerns in relation to city centre footfall. This could have a major impact...which could fall into job losses and reductions in hours and overtime," he said.

"Our members are extremely worried that these measures don’t strike the right balance."