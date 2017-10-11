Union representing Bombardier workers says British government needs to 'step up'

Trade unions representing workers from Bombardier in the North will meet with politicians on all sides later to try to cancel a 300% tariff.

The tariff is being put on the company's planes by the US, because rival firm Boeing claimed it received illegal government subsidies from the UK and Canada.

Steve Turner, from Unite, says the British government should take stronger action.

"We spend £4 billion a year on defence contracts with Boeing, while they're trying to put one of our corporations out of business. Now that's unacceptable," Mr Turner said.

"The Government needs to take some and responsibility and step up."