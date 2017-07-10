Union of Students in Ireland wants at least €250 drop in third-level fees

The Union of Students in Ireland are calling on the Government to reduce third-level fees by at least €250 in Budget 2018.

Third-level fees have risen substantialy in the last decade.

Michael Kerrigan, USI President, wants the Government to call a halt.

He said: "So what we are proposing for Budget 2018 is a minimum of €250 reduction. We have seen a 363% increase in the student contribution since 2008, which is a massive rise.

"There is no fee in the country that has gone up anywhere close to that much in the last 10 years."