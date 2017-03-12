Union fears for future of money-budgeting service MABS

The Unite trade union has expressed concern in advance of the proposed restructuring of the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

MABS is funded by the Citizens’ Information Board, which is proposing to restructure MABS into eight new regions, removing the current autonomy enjoyed by 51 local MABS services.

Unite, which represents the majority of staff working for MABS, says there has been a lack of consultation regarding the restructuring.

“For over twenty years, MABS has provided a vital community-based service to hundreds of thousands of people in financial distress,” said Unite regional officer Ed Thompson.

“Thanks to the dedication and expertise of MABS staff, the service is both successful and trusted, yet it is now being proposed to centralise control at a regional level.

“Neither workers nor local communities have been reassured by Social Protection Minister Varadkar’s statement on February 21 that ‘there will be no job losses, no closure of services, no change to service delivery locations and no change to the terms and conditions of serving staff during the lifetime of the restructuring programme’.

“This begs the obvious question: what will happen once restructuring is complete?

“Despite numerous communications directly with the Citizens’ Information Board, and despite being assured that Unite would be consulted on any changes, this has yet to happen.

“We are calling on the CIB, as service funders, to engage meaningfully with us not only to safeguard the terms and conditions of our members, but also to safeguard future delivery of this vital service in our local communities.”