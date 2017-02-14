Union expresses disappointment after talks on Fire Brigade dispute end without agreement

SIPTU has expressed disappointment that talks held yesterday between union representatives and management in Dublin City Council concerning the Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance dispute concluded without agreement.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division organiser, John King, said: “This is an unfortunate situation, union representatives remain available for talks on the issues in dispute, if and when, senior management in Dublin City Council indicate it is willing to have meaningful engagement.”

SIPTU sector organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said: “Our members in Dublin Fire Brigade are currently balloting for strike action.

“This ballot results from a refusal by senior management in Dublin City Council to adequately resource the work of the Dublin Fire Brigade Emergency Medical Service so that it can provide the necessary emergency cover for the residents of Dublin.

“It is also threatening to commence the dismantling of the service by outsourcing its ambulance call and dispatch function.

“Our members' primary concern is the wellbeing of those they are called to assist in emergency situations.

“There is growing concern that the management of Dublin City Council is increasingly only concerned with divesting itself of responsibility for providing ambulance provision within the city by running down the Dublin Fire Brigade service.

“This is something which our members, the public and city councillors have indicated they are completely opposed to.”