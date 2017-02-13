Union expects 'overwhelming Yes' to proposed strike ballots at Dublin Bus and Irish Rail

Siptu is warning that public transport is facing a major crisis unless Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Bus Éireann start listening to their workers.

The union says industrial action could now be on the way for Dublin Bus and Irish Rail, as well as Bus Éireann.

Bus Éireann's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ray Hernan says payroll will account for 40% of €30m annual savings wanted at the company. pic.twitter.com/HVwdTrFaql — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 2, 2017

SIPTU representatives at Dublin Bus are meeting today to finalise the arrangements for a strike ballot and sector organiser Willie Noone said that he has no doubt about how that will go.

"They've already decided that they are going to have a ballot on industrial action," he said.

"So basically what we'll be doing is putting into train the balloting arrangements and obviously setting the date where we expect to be serving notice on the company.

"We expect the result will be an overwhelming Yes to strike action."