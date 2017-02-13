Union calls on Tesco to commit to not changing workers' contracts

A union representing Tesco workers says it will call off a planned strike if the company commits to not changing workers' contracts without agreement.

Nine Tesco stores across the country are due to strike tomorrow in a row over proposed wage cuts affecting 250 workers employed for over 20 years.

A further nine stores will strike from Friday.

General Secretary of Mandate, John Douglas, says strike action can still be avoided.

"We're asking Tesco to give a commitment that they will not introduce savage cuts to the 250 remaining workers within the company unless they reach agreement with those workers and their trade union," he said.

"And if the company gives a commitment that those savage cuts will not be implemented without agreement, well then there's actually no need for us to be in dispute."