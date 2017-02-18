Undocumented Irish in the US in 'uncharted waters'

An Irish Senator is warning that the undocumented Irish in the US are currently in "uncharted waters".

Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer last night denied a leaked report that the President could mobilise the national guard to round up illegal immigrants.

The controversial claim has added to a growing sense of unease among America's immigrant community.

Seanad spokesperson on Justice and Equality, Martin Conway, said that, without being alarmist, we need to ensure that our Irish abroad are protected.

"My advise to families … whose loved ones are in America undocumented to ensure that they have the number of their nearest Irish consulate office and the number of the Irish Embassy in Washington," he said.

"Also to go on the Department of Foreign Affairs website, study the protocols that are in place when somebody is detained."