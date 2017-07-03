Underwater searches continue for Mayo man last seen diving off bridge in British Columbia

Police in Canada say they fear a 26 year old Mayo man last seen diving off a bridge in British Columbia has drowned.

Underwater searches are continuing for the Castlebar man who jumped 20 metres from a road bridge into a reservoir.

He has been named locally as David Gavin.

It is believed he moved to Canada a few months ago for work.

His family are understood to have joined a vigil at the banks of the Beaver River near Golden.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of an incident involving an Irish citizen.

The Irish Embassy in Ottawa is liaising closely with the local authorities and the department is providing consular assistance.