UN to hear how survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland have been treated today

The United Nations will today hear how survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland have been treated, following the Ryan Report.

'Reclaiming Self' is a report which is being submitted to the UN Committee Against Torture, ahead of Ireland's appearance before the committee at the end of the month.

The Ryan Report was published on May 20, 2009. The Report included 20 recommendations and focussed on Government Departments and institutions responsible for services in the period in question.

The overall aim of the plan was to make a difference to children's lives by addressing past failings and putting measures in place to achieve better outcomes in the delivery of services to families and children.

Solicitor Fionna Fox is one of the authors of 'Reclaiming Self' and has said they've tried to give survivors a voice.

"Bringing the survivors voice to the UN hopefully will be massively significant for survivors, both in terms of maybe tangible results but also in terms of respect and maybe indeed compassion that should be shown to survivors who experienced such horrific abuse as children," she said.