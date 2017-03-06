UN Committee calls on Ireland to act on issues affecting women's rights

A UN committee on women's rights has called for independent investigations into Ireland's mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries.

A report from the 'Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women' says victims should get appropriate compensation and official apologies.

The report highlights a need to act "in order to prosecute and punish the perpetrators of involved in violations of women's rights and ensure all victims/survivors of such abuse obtain an effective remedy, including appropriate compensation, official apologies, restitution, satisfaction and rehabilitative services".

It has also repeated criticism of Ireland's abortion laws, saying the Eighth Amendment impedes women's human rights as it "unduly restricts access to abortion".

The report also suggests a change to the Constitution's Article 41.2 which recognises the role of women in the home, urging the Government to remove the "stereotypical language on the role of women in the home".