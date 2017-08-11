UN Committee against Torture to insist on action from Governement

The Government is coming under pressure to ratify a treaty against torture after committing to it 10 years ago.

The issue is expected to be highlighted in a series of recommendations being published today by the United Nation's Committee against Torture.

The treaty allows for protection against ill treatment not only in prisons but care homes, hostels and police stations.

Executive Director of The Irish Penal Reform Trust, Fíona Ní Chinnéide says the Government agreed to ratify the OPCA.

“We’ve heard this commitment we’ve stated and it is sincere but 10 years on it is time to ratify it and the committee was quite frustrated with its inability to ratify after such a long period,” she said.