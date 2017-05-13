UL welcomes independent review into governance issues

The University of Limerick (UL) has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Education Richard Bruton of the independent review his department is conducting into the HR, financial and governance practices and procedures at the university.

Details of the inquiry, to be carried out by former Institute of Technology Sligo president Richard Thorn, were announced last night.

This follows the call by new UL President, Dr.Des Fitzgerald, for the Department of Education to oversee an independent review of issues raised regarding governance at the university.

The Higher Education Authority spent almost two years trying to sort out internal difficulties at UL over allegations of expenses abuses, and how the university dealt with the whistleblowers’ claims.

In a statement UL welcomed the independence of this process and said: “UL sought this independent review so that it can ensure the public confidence of its many stakeholders is secured through what must be a sufficiently robust and expeditious process”.

