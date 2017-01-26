UK PM Theresa May congratulates Sinn Fein's new Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill

Prime Minister Theresa May has called the new leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland to congratulate her.

Michelle O'Neill will lead the party into fresh elections after the power-sharing administration in Stormont broke down.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to Michelle O'Neill to congratulate her on her new appointment as leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland.

"The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with her and that she hoped that following the elections all parties would be able to come together to find a way forward for Northern Ireland.

"She added that the UK Government remained committed to building on the progress made in Northern Ireland to ensure a strong, stable devolved government that works for everyone."