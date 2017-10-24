UK judge to decide whether NI law breaches women's rights by not allowing abortion

The UK's top judges will decide whether Northern Irish law is breaching women's rights by not allowing an abortion in cases of rape and abnormalities.

The Supreme Court is to begin hearing the case later, as around 700 women a year travel to mainland Britain for the procedure.

Lucy Kelly, from pro-life group Precious Life, opposes the legal challenge - as she believes everyone has the right to live.

She said: "There have been babies born that have not been predicted to survive and they have but whether that baby lives for one day or 30 days doesn't matter, everybody has the right to life."