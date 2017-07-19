UCD students union reveals video evidence of the state of rooms being rented during term time

UCD students say they are being offered "semi-derelict" buildings to live in during term time.

Their students union has gone undercover using Snapchat to get video evidence of the substandard accommodation they are being offered on the rental market.

Barry Murphy, the UCD students union officer, said: "One of the places I visited, it was being advertised at €150 a week, when I got there it was €750 a month and it was to share a room with two strangers.

"The house was semi-dereleict if you like, there was cracks everywhere, there was damp, mould, there were holes where vermin could enter the building."



The students said they have uncovered some shameful housing offers since starting their investigation – with landlords attempting to pack up to 15 people into a house with one bathroom and others asking for deposits and rent in cash with no contract.



