UCC unveils 'ambitious' €350m investment plan

University College Cork has unveiled its €350 million investment plan which will create more than 500 new construction jobs in Cork over the next five years.

Announcing his strategic plan on Tuesday morning, UCC President, Professor Patrick O’Shea, outlined the development goals which include major capital projects and significant targets in the areas of philanthropy and student recruitment, national and international.

The main aims of the plan include:

Curriculum development - implement an academic strategy to deliver an outstanding, student-centred teaching and learning experience with a renewed, responsive and research led curriculum at its core

Student numbers – increase student numbers by 2,000, from 21,000 to 23,000

Increase the number of international students from 3,300 to 4,400

Expand campus space by 20%

Extend the income earned from philanthropy by €100 million

The strategic plan 2017 - 2022 includes a number of academic targets.

Achieve 26% of the student intake through access admissions routes

Achieve a 92% retention rate of 1st and 2nd-year students

Sustain annual research income at over €90m Support 100 graduate-led companies through the UCC Ignite Programme in addition to 20 investment-ready high-potential spin-out companies;

Underpin 125 commercial ventures assisted through Blackstone Launchpad.

UCC President, Professor Patrick O’Shea said UCC is passionate about making higher education more accessible.

“We are committed to ensuring that UCC becomes the location of choice for Irish and international students. Like myself, many of us are first-generation university graduates, and we are passionate about ensuring access to higher education.”

Amongst the key construction projects scheduled to progress within the plan’s time frame are: construction of new buildings for the Clinical Medical School, the Dental School, Cork University Business School, and a Creative Hub.

The wide-ranging programme will also see the construction of improved facilities for the School of Law and the UCC library, as well as an upgrade of existing facilities to state-of-the-art standards, including the Kane Science Building and the Health Innovation Hub Ireland building at the Cork Science and Innovation Park.

The plan also incorporates the construction of a modern Student Hub, new student accommodation (which will be created in addition to what is being built by private developers) and development of a world-class outdoor sports facility.

Finance for the strategic plan is through a European Investment Bank €100 million loan agreement, commercial loans, philanthropy and UCC’s own resources supporting the college’s overall €350 million development programme.

Professor O’Shea said UCC is a university for the community and are committed to delivering value.

“Our creative spirit will enable our University to be entrepreneurial in creating more value than we consume for the moral, cultural and economic health of our people.

"We are a University in the community, of the community and for the community, committed to delivering value in a trustworthy and transparent fashion.

"If we were to ask what our people wanted from life in Finbarr’s time it would simply have been to be healed and housed, fed and fuelled while living in a just society, where they were safe and free.

"Today, these aspirations are both local and global, and it is our duty to enable the realisation of these aspirations for humanity, now and into the future.”